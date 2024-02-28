ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi police rescue Malpe fishermen from Bhatkal

February 28, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Malpe police in Udupi have rescued seven fishermen who were reportedly held hostage by a group at Bhatkal, after tugging their boat forcibly from mid-sea near Malpe to Bhatkal on Tuesday.

According to a complaint filed with the Malpe police by Chetan Saliyan, seven persons, namely Nagaraj Harikant, Nagaraj H. Harikant, Arun Harikant Ankola, Ashok Kumta, Karthik Harikant Manki, Chandrakant Harikant Uppunda, and Subrahmanya Kharvi, sailed out in Lailan fishing boat from Malpe to the deep sea for fishing on February 19.

While returning early on Tuesday, their fishing net fell on a fan of the boat and the engine stopped working. Then a group of about 25 persons came in another boat and tugged the immobile boat to the Bhatkal fishing harbour.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The group held the seven persons hostage and stole ₹8 lakh worth of fish and 7,500 litres of diesel from the boat, said the complaint.

The Malpe police said a special team went to Bhatkal on Tuesday. They rescued the seven fishermen and recovered the stolen fish and diesel. Search is on for the accused, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US