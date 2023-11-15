HamberMenu
Udupi police questioning Belagavi suspect and 20 others in connection with quadruple murder

The investigation so far has revealed that the man detained in Belagavi district is not a part of either Central Industrial Security Force or Central Reserve Police Force

November 15, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Haseena, 46, and her 3 children were murdered in the home in Udupi district on November 12, 2023.

Haseena, 46, and her 3 children were murdered in the home in Udupi district on November 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Udupi police is questioning Praveen Arun Chowgale, 40, of Kudchi in Belagavi district of Karnataka, in connection with the murder of 46-year-old Haseena and her three children in Malpe on November 12. Udupi police took Chowgale into their custody on November 14, with help of Belagavi police.

On November 15, Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun informed mediapersons that they secured Chowgale on the basis of technical analysis and human intelligence. “We are examining him and other suspects. A clear picture about the murder, the motive, and other related details are likely to emerge by evening,” he said.

The investigation so far has revealed that Chowgale is not a part of either Central Industrial Security Force or Central Reserve Police Force. “All details about him will be revealed by November 15 evening,” the SP said.

Chowgale is among the 20-odd suspects that five teams of Udupi police are questioning. “If the investigation reveals involvement of Chowgale in the murder, the police will arrest him,” the SP said.

Udupi SP said security personnel have been deployed around the house of the victims, and a few other places in Udupi district, to prevent any untoward incident.

