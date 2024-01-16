ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi police map parking and other utility information for visitors during Paryaya

January 16, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The new Digital Traffic and Vehicle Parking Management System of the Udupi police to help visitors coming for the Paryaya at Udupi Mutt. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In order to help visitors for the week-long Paryaya Mahotsava at the Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt starting from Wednesday, the Udupi police have mapped facilities for parking of cars, two-wheelers and buses. They have also mapped locations of primary health centres, mobile toilets and places where assistance of police will be available around the Udupi temple.

Called ‘Digital Traffic and Vehicle Parking System 2024’, the police have mapped 24 parking slots in the 3-km radius around the Krishna Mutt Complex. It includes slots for VVIP parking, VIP parking, and 22 other slots for parking of cars, motorcycles and buses for the public. It also has information about the location of the police outpost and the eight places where police helpline vehicles will be available. Locations of 12 mobile toilets and four primary health centres is also mapped. It also has information about 35 places around the Udupi Mutt where police will place barricades.

The information can be accessed by scanning the QR code of the image of the system. District Superintendent of Police K. Arun said the police have come out with the new system to minimise parking and other hassles for the visitors coming for the Paryaya. In-house resources were used for creating the system that gives a fair idea of services around the mutt. Based on the feedback from visitors, the police will consider having this system post the Paryaya celebration, he said.

