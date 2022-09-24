Udupi police looking for 20 PFI activists who held ‘rasta roko’ without permission

11 PFI activists arrested for the same released on bail

The Udupi police are searching for about 20 Popular Front of India (PFI) activists who have been accused of creating ruckus near Old Diana Circle in Udupi on Thursday by conducting ‘rasta roko’ without obtaining permission from the police.

The activists who are absconding are from Malpe, Brahmavara, Parkala, Kaup, and Kota areas, the police said. The Udupi Town Police had arrested 11 PFI activists relating to the same incident. Their names were given as Sadiq Ahmed, 40, Afroz, 39, Iliyaz Saheb, 46, Irshad, 37, Fayaz Ahmed, 39, Mohammed Ashraf, 43, Haroon Rashid, 30, Mohammed Zuraiz, 42, Ishaq Kidwai, 30, Shaukath Ali, 31, and Mohammed Zaheed, 24. However they have been released on bail.

A case has been registered against them under Sections 143, 147, 149, and 290 of IPC.

However, in Kaup, though PFI activists tried to stage a protest in a similar fashion without obtaining permission, the police have not invoked Section 149 of IPC. PFI activists led by Udupi district PFI president Fayaz had barged into the road to block the traffic in Kaup on Thursday evening. The activists had resorted to protest in Udupi and Kaup against the NIA probe on their leaders.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada president of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) Abubacker Kulai said that five PFI leaders from the district are among the several PFI office-bearers from across the country who are in the custody of NIA. “We have sought legal opinion. Based on the legal advice, we will shortly announce the agitation against deliberate vilification of PFI and SDPI,” he said.

According to a press release from the NIA, PFI’s National Secretary Anis Ahmed hailing from Mangaluru is among the PFI members from Karnataka who were arrested by the NIA on Thursday.

The NIA said searches were conducted at the houses and offices of the top PFI leaders and members in connection with five cases it registered following inputs and evidence that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in funding of terrorism and terrorist activities, organising training camps for providing armed training and radicalising people to join banned organisations. A large number of criminal cases have been registered by different States over the last few years against the PFI and its leaders and members for their involvement in many violent acts, the release said.