Udupi police file case against social media account for derogatory post against Muslims

Updated - July 15, 2024 09:42 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 09:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Udupi Town police booked a suo motu case against the handler of an X (formerly Twitter) account for allegedly posting a derogatory comment. The handler of the account is suspected to be a doctor working at a hospital at Brahmavara in Udupi district.

A post on X by social media influencers Abhi and Niyu on July 13 read: “If you could delete one thing from the planet today – what would it be.” Responding to it, Dr. Upadhya having the X account @lonelystranger replied: “Muslim community”.

Many on X said that the reply was by a laparoscopic surgeon working at a hospital in Brahmavar and asked the Director General and Inspector General of Police to take action against the “suspected” doctor.

Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun told The Hindu that a suo moto case was registered against the person holding the X handle @lonelystranger. The case is registered for offences punishable under Sections 196 (promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, and place of birth) and 353 (Statements conducive to public mischief) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “We are verifying whether this X account is of the doctor from Brahmavar,” Dr. Arun said.

Meanwhile, activist Mohammed Zubair in his post on Sunday, July 14, said that the holder of X account @lonelystranger has deleted his tweet and changed the account name to @Stranger_Solo. He has protected his tweets in the changed account after getting exposed for his earlier comment, Mr. Zubair posted.

The activist also posted the image of the post of @Stranger_Solo that states: “The funny thing is there was a post in my account today. I had stopped using Twitter a few months back. Realised something unwanted was posted. Someone was using my account. I have changed password login details and everything related to the account. Account was hacked. Apologies to all here”.

When checked by The Hindu on Monday, July 15, the account @lonelystranger gave the name as solo stranger. It said, “this account does not exist.”

