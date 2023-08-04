Udupi police book suo motu case against VHP leaders for making provocative speech

August 04, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Udupi town police have registered a suo motu case against the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) State secretary Sharan Pumpwell and VHP’s Udupi district secretary Dinesh Mendon on the charge of making provocative speeches during a protest organised by the VHP in Udupi on Thursday, August 3.

The VHP had organised the protest to condemn the alleged voyeurism incident in a paramedical college in Udupi.

In his complaint, Udupi Town Police Station sub-inspector Punith Kumar said Mr. Pumpwell delivered a provocative speech asking women to take arms in their hands if they were intimidated. Mr. Mendon’s speech too was provocative. The two have been booked under sections 505 (1) (B&C), and 506 read with 34 of IPC.

The police said the VHP leaders, while seeking permission for the protest, had agreed not to hurt the sentiments of people from other religions. But in their speeches both the leaders tried to promote enmity between religions.

Meanwhile, addressing presspersons in Udupi on Friday, August 4, Karnataka South regional convener of the Bajrang Dal Sunil K.R. said the police took eight days to book three accused girls in the alleged voyeurism case, while Hindutva leaders were booked within hours by registering a suo motu case. If the case registered against the two leaders was not withdrawn within three days, the VHP and the Bajrang Dal would hold a protest again, he said.

Udupi district BJP president Kuyilady Suresh Nayak, Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, and Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar, who opposed the police action, said the Congress government was indulging in appeasement politics.

In a statement, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath said the police did not show interest initially to file a case against the three girls allegedly involved in the voyeurism incident. The Congress government was using the police to suppress Hindu organisations, he said.

Dakshina Kannada BJP unit president Sudarshan Moodbidri also condemned the police case against the VHP leaders.