Udupi police arrest two more persons in Karkala rape case

The Udupi police have arrested two more persons in connection with supplying narcotics, allegedly used by the main accused to drug a 21-year-old woman and rape her in Karkala Town police station limits on August 23.

The Karkala Town police arrested the main accused Altaf, 34, Savio Richard Quadros, 35, and Abhay, 23, all from Karkala, in connection with the rape in Kukkunduru village of Karkala on August 23. These three were accused of offences under Sections 138 and 64 read with Section 3 (5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Abhay is accused of providing the narcotic to Altaf who allegedly used it to drug the victim and rape her.

Following recovery of 3.26 grams of a narcotic from the car reportedly used by Altaf to take the victim to a secluded place in Karkala and rape her, the Karkala police registered a separate case and arrested Altaf and Abhay for offences punishable under Sections 8 (C) and 22 (B) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Section 3 (5) of BNS.

Giriraju Jagadabi, 31, of Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, and John Noronha, 30, of Shankarapura in Kapu taluk of Udupi, were questioned for allegedly supplying narcotics. These two were arrested on Thursday.

All five persons arrested in the two cases, registered in connection with drugging and rape, are in police custody, Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun, said in a press release.