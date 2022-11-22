Udupi police arrest two habitual offenders, crack 37 school theft cases

November 22, 2022 12:11 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - MANGALURU

The Kota Police in Udupi district were able to crack a series of thefts in educational institutions reported from different corners of the district with the arrest of two habitual offenders, who allegedly committed 37 thefts in the coastal as well as neighbouring districts.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay said he constituted a special team headed by Brahmavara Circle Inspector of Police Ananthapadmanabha following a series of thefts in educational institutions in the last six months. A team member, B.E. Madhu, Police Sub Inspector, at Kota Police Station compiled information about all the cases reported, visited those institutions, examined available CCTV footage and history-sheeters details and collected information on offenders from outside the State.

When the team intercepted a suspiciously moving motorcycle at Avarse on Monday, they found the riders to be Kumaraswamy, 59, from Salem district in Tamil Nadu, and Jahid Sinan, 32, a resident of Hejmady in Udupi district. Kumaraswamy had undergone a seven-year jail term in Karwar jail from 2014 to 2021 for a series of housebreak and theft cases committed in Uttara Kannada and Hassan districts.

Kumaraswamy joined Sinan, who got a rented house at Santhekatte-Udupi exclusively to commit theft, after being released from the jail, Mr. Hakay said. Thereafter, the duo stole from at least 37 educational institutions in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga districts. In Udupi district alone, the two had stolen valuables in 27 cases reported from Byndoor, Kollur, Shankaranarayana, Kundapura, Brahmavara, Hiriyadka, Udupi Town, Malpe, Karkala and Padubidri Police Stations, the SP said.

They were also involved in two theft cases reported from Mulki PS Mangaluru Commissionerate, six cases from Tirthahalli, Hosanagara and Ripponpet PS in Shivamogga district and two cases from Murdeshwara PS in Uttara Kannada district. After their arrest, police recovered one motorcycle, two mobile phones and Rs. 10,000 cash from them.