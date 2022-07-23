Udupi police arrest three, recover cannabis worth ₹6 lakh

The Cyber Crime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) police of Udupi district on Saturday arrested three persons from Chikkamagaluru district on the charge of attempting to sell cannabis worth ₹6.09 lakh near Perdur.

The police gave the names of the accused as Vijay Kumar, 23, son of Srinivas, Kattinamane, Haravari; S.V. Nikshep, 24, son of S.R. Vasanth, Belur-Narasimharajapura, and Nitesh Kumar, 22, son of late Ananda, Kuvempunagara, Gunavanthe, Koppa.

Acting on specific information, CEN inspector Manjunath flagged off a car going from Augmbe towards Udupi on NH 169A near Jogibettu in Perdur at 11.45 a.m. on Saturday.

The accused were allegedly transporting 20.614 kg cannabis in the car with an intention to sell the same. Recovering the contraband, police also recovered three mobile phones worth ₹15,000, a car worth ₹9 lakh, and ₹6,000 in cash from the accused.

The CEN police have registered cases under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act against the accused and are investigating.