ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi police arrest three in gang war case

Published - May 25, 2024 08:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

Though the incident had occurred on May 18, police registered the case on May 20 after a video clip of the incident went viral on social media

The Hindu Bureau

A video grab of the alleged gang war between two groups that occurred on May 18 night near Kunjibettu on Udupi-Manipal NH 169A in Udupi.  | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

The Udupi Town Police on Saturday, May 25, arrested three persons allegedly involved in a gang war at Kunjibettu on Udupi-Manipal NH 169A on the night of May 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police gave the names of the accused as Ashiq, Raquib, and Saqlain, reportedly belonging to one Garuda gang of Kaup. Though the incident had occurred on May 18, police registered the case on May 20 after a video clip of the incident went viral on social media.

Police have recovered two cars and two motorcycles, one sword and one dagger from the accused and are searching for the others involved in the incident.

In the video clip that was circulated on social media, drivers of two cars were seen hitting each other’s vehicles while one driver was seen knocking down one person. At least five to six people from both the cars were seen hitting the other vehicle with sharp weapons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Udupi Town Police have registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US