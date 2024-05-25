Udupi police arrest three in gang war case

The Udupi Town Police on Saturday, May 25, arrested three persons allegedly involved in a gang war at Kunjibettu on Udupi-Manipal NH 169A on the night of May 18.

Police gave the names of the accused as Ashiq, Raquib, and Saqlain, reportedly belonging to one Garuda gang of Kaup. Though the incident had occurred on May 18, police registered the case on May 20 after a video clip of the incident went viral on social media.

Police have recovered two cars and two motorcycles, one sword and one dagger from the accused and are searching for the others involved in the incident.

In the video clip that was circulated on social media, drivers of two cars were seen hitting each other’s vehicles while one driver was seen knocking down one person. At least five to six people from both the cars were seen hitting the other vehicle with sharp weapons.

Udupi Town Police have registered a case and are investigating.