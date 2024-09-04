GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Udupi police arrest Odisha resident in online cheating case

Published - September 04, 2024 09:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Udupi CEN police have arrested a 30-year-old resident of Ganjam district of Odisha for his alleged involvement in an online investment cheating case. The police gave the name of the accused as Vishal Konapal.

In a complaint, 64-year-old Jaya Shetty from Belman in Karkala taluk of Udupi district said her son Prashant Shetty, who worked abroad, has two accounts in Union Bank of India’s Belman branch. These two accounts were linked to Paytm online payment system. Between this February 10 and 20, an amount totalling ₹1,56,100 was removed by strangers from Mr. Shetty’s two accounts without his knowledge.

The investigation revealed that the victim had transferred funds as he was assured of good returns from an online trading platform. Having failed to get any returns, the victim filed the complaint through his mother.

A team headed by CEN police inspector Ramachandra Nayak and comprising assistant police sub-inspector Umesh Jogi and constable Nilesh went to Odisha and secured Konpal. The police recovered ₹ 1.56 lakh from the arrested person, the police said in a press release.

Published - September 04, 2024 09:01 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.