Udupi police arrest nine persons for consuming cannabis

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 02, 2022 00:00 IST

The Udupi police arrested nine persons after they were tested positive for consumption of cannabis.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as M.P. Mohammed Hazeem, Aditya Anil, Ayush Kumar, Harsha Kumar, Mohamed Hasan Raja, Yash Chahal, Akash Agarwal, Arman Gandharva Kottai Kumar and Ananya Garg.

The police said Mohammed Hazeem and Aditya Anil were found consuming cannabis at a place near Eshwar Nagar in Udupi, while the remaining seven persons were caught at different places in Manipal police station limits.

All the nine were apprehended on September 28. Following medical examination report that showed them positive of cannabis consumption, the police booked the nine persons for offence punishable under Section 27 (B) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

