Udupi pappad seller’s daughter is among toppers in science stream

Bhavya Nayak from Poornaprajina PU College Udupi who scored 597 marks in science stream and one among second toppers in State. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

June 18, 2022 16:36 IST

Ms. Bhavya secured 100 marks in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Computer Science and in Sanskrit and got 97 marks in English

Daughter of a pappad maker and seller in Udupi has emerged as one among the toppers in science stream of the second year pre university examination.

Bhavya Nayak from Poornaprajna Pre University College, Udupi, who is the daughter of Narayana Nayak, is among the four students from the State who have scored 597 marks and are placed in second position.

Ms. Bhavya was among the fourth toppers in the SSLC examination in the State two years ago.

Mr. Narayana Nayak has been preparing and distributing pappad from his house in Ambagilu of Udupi district for the last 30 years. “I am happy that my effort has paid dividends and my daughter has also emerged as the topper of Udupi district in science stream,” he said.

Ms. Bhavya secured 100 marks in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Computer Science and in Sanskrit and got 97 marks in English. ‘‘I was revising the lessons taught every day. It helped me to remember the matters well’‘ she said.

“I did not take much stress for preparing to the examination,” she said adding that she was taking coaching for preparing to face the CET.

She wants to become an engineer like her elder sister Pavithra Nayak. Ms. Bhavya has already written the Common Entrance Test and is preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) examination. She studied Class 10 at the Government High School Volakad. Her mother Uma is a home maker.

Interest in clinical psychology

Ilham from St. Aloysius Pre University College Mangaluru, who has also secured 597 marks, said she will pursue Bachelors degree in Clinical Psychology at the Yenepoya Deemed to be University. “Since my Class 10 days, I was interested in studying functions of Brain. I am realising my dream,” she told reporters.

Anisha Mallya from St. Aloysius Pre University College and Aachal Praveen Ullal from Canara Pre University College, both from Mangaluru, who are among the six students who scored 595 and and placed second in Commerce stream, want to study B.Com. “Doing B.Com helps me in my preparations for Company Secretary course,” Mr. Ullal told reporters.

P.S. Shrikrisha Pejathaya from science stream of Alva’s PU College Moodbidri, who has secured 597 marks, wants to pursue his career in Physiotherapy. “I have written CET and now preparing for NEET (to be held on July 17). He is son of P.R. Satish Kumar, who is into catering in Bengaluru and homemaker P.S. Srividya

Samath Vishwanath Joshi, also from Alva’s PU College, who has secured 595 marks in the commerce stream, wants to pursue his career as Chartered Accountant.