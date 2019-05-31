Udupi officials set an example as they travel to and from work together

The Udupi district administration took a step to encourage the government officers to use group transport here on Thursday.

Top officers normally use their four-wheelers, while other government officers and staff use two-wheelers to reach their offices at the District Offices Complex (DOC) here daily.

But on Thursday, top district-level officers and staff used a single vehicle, a mini bus belonging to the Department of Information, from Udupi to DOC at Rajatadri in Manipal.

Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, Deputy Commissioner, led by example, leaving her official car at her official residence at Ajjarkad here.

She caught the bus along with her car driver and bodyguard at 9.30 a.m. Vidya Kumari, Additional Deputy Commissioner, whose residence is located next to Ms. Korlapati’s residence, also left her car, and used the bus.

Officers residing in Government Quarters at Ajjarkad also used the bus shunning their official vehicles. The bus, which started from the DC’s residence, passed through the taluk office, Bannanje, city bus stand, MGM College, and reached the DOC at 9.50 a.m.

The intention behind this move is to reduce pollution and to encourage the government officers and staff to use group transport.

Henceforth, government officers and staff will travel together every Thursday.

After finishing their work, Ms. Korlapati, the government officers, and staff returned by the same vehicle at 5.30 p.m.

Kempegowda, Joint Director of Agriculture, H.R. Lamani, District Backward Classes Officer, were among those who traveled in the mini bus.