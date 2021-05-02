Udupi officials asked to open COVID Care Centres in taluks

Home Minister and district in charge Basavaraj Bommai at a meeting on COVID-19 control in Udupi on Saturday.

Mangaluru

02 May 2021 00:33 IST

Bommai says efforts are on to get more vaccine doses

Home Minister and Minister in charge of Udupi district Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday asked the district administration to open COVID Care Centres in taluks in the next four days.

Speaking at a meeting in Udupi, the Minister said that those patients who are in home isolation and lacking basic facilities like separate toilets can be accommodated in such care centers.

The Minister said that the district administration has to keep an eye on the future situation predicting at least one week situation in advance. He asked people to stay at home to help in controlling the spread of the infection.

Advertising

Advertising

Later, he told reporters that the positivity rate in the district in the last one week stood at 19 %. He said that doctors in the district will be pooled and doctor on call for treating emergency cases will be enabled in the district.

Efforts are on to get more vaccine doses and the oxygen supply will be also increased, he said.