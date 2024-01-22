Udupi Mutts have close ties with Ayodhya as the Mukhyaprana of Krishna Mutt hails from the town, says Puttige Mutt seer

January 22, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

Paryaya Puttige Mutt seer Sugunendra Tirtha Swami on Monday, January 22, said the Sri Krishna Mutt and eight mutts of Udupi have close ties with Ayodhya as the Mukhyaprana (Anjaneya) of Udupi Krishna Mutt hails from that place.

Blessing the devotees assembled to watch the live streaming of the consecration at the Krishna Mutt in Udupi, Sugunendra said the credit for the consecration of Ram Lalla idol should go to the Mukhyaprana. While Lord Ram blesses victory, India has emerged victorious in the eyes of the world with the consecration, the seer said.

Construction of the Mandir became possible with the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who performed the rituals on Monday. Blessing Mr. Modi, the seer also congratulated the Supreme Court for its ruling on the Janmabhoomi land. Many people, including the then Vishwa Hindu Parishad president Late Ashok Singhal, fought for the mandir for five Centuries, he said.

Recalls Vishwesha Tirtha

Stating that Udupi Sri Krishna was responsible for Monday’s event, Sugunendra recalled the contribution of the then Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer, Late Vishwesha Tirtha Swami, in the Ram Mandir struggle. His joy would have had no bounds had Vishwapriya been alive, he said congratulating the present seer, Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami, for treading his Guru’s steps with equal dedication.

Festivities at Krishna Mutt

Sugunendra said lighting decorations would normally be packed up after the Paryaya that ended on January 18. However, this time he desired to continue the celebrations till January 22. The Pancha Rathotsava (five chariots festival) would be conducted in the evening, besides the Theppotsava wherein the temple town would witness the Ramotsava in all grandeur.

The seer recalled the event of opening the doors of the Ram Temple in 1986 and said he was present in Ayodhya along with a few other seers of Udupi Ashta Mutts. As soon as the court order was received, Late Singhal requested the seers to open the temple doors and Sugunendra smashed the lock with a stone to open the door.

Sugunendra said he had offered Payasa, dear to Lord Rama, and Laddu, dear to Lord Krishna to Rama-Krishna, and the same were served to devotees during the lunch. Yashpal Suvarna and V. Sunil Kumar, MLAs, K. Raghupathi Bhat, former MLA, and others were present.

