Mangaluru

Udupi mutts donate ambulance

The Ashta Mutts in Udupi donated an ambulance to the State government Friday.

The ambulance that cost ₹20 lakh was handed over to Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha near the Rajangana in the presence of the seers of the mutts and Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat.

Paryaya seer Eshapriya Tirtha of Admar Mutt handed over the keys and other documents of the vehicle to the Deputy Commissioner.

The mutts together donated the ambulance to the district administration on a request by Mr. Bhat. At present, it will be used for shifting COVID-19 patients who require hospitalisation and those who are discharged.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2021 6:32:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/udupi-mutts-donate-ambulance/article34790592.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY