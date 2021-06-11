Udupi mutts donate ambulance

The Ashta Mutts in Udupi donated an ambulance to the State government Friday.

The ambulance that cost ₹20 lakh was handed over to Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha near the Rajangana in the presence of the seers of the mutts and Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat.

Paryaya seer Eshapriya Tirtha of Admar Mutt handed over the keys and other documents of the vehicle to the Deputy Commissioner.

The mutts together donated the ambulance to the district administration on a request by Mr. Bhat. At present, it will be used for shifting COVID-19 patients who require hospitalisation and those who are discharged.