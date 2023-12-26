Udupi Muslim Okkuta urges CM to issue order withdrawing ban on wearing hijab in classrooms

December 26, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - MANGALURU

Welcoming the announcement of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that the ban on wearing hijab in classrooms will be withdrawn, Udupi District Muslim Okkuta said on Monday that it is a positive development.

Its president Yaseen Malpe said in a statement that the okkuta expects that the State government will issue an order on the same at the earliest. The statement of Mr. Siddaramaiah reflected his pro-people stand in contrary to the anti-people stand of the last BJP government, he said.

The okkuta said that if the government withdraws the ban it will allow many Muslim girls who discontinued their education last year to continue their education. As the last BJP government adopted hatred and intolerance as its “mantra” many Muslim girls had to discontinue their education mid-way due to the conflict over a piece of cloth (head scarf) being worn in classrooms. The last government divided students into education institutes. It infused fear psychosis among students in the matter relating to wearing headscarves. But the voters taught the BJP government a lesson by voting it out as it followed anti-people policy.

The Chief Minister should not bow to any pressure tactics of the BJP and ensure that the government issued an order withdrawing the ban, he said.

