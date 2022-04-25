Udupi Muslim Okkoota condemns BJP leader’s statement on hijab

Special Correspondent April 25, 2022 00:09 IST

The Udupi Zilla Muslim Okkoota has condemned the recent statement of Yashpal Suvarna, national general secretary of BJP Backward Classes Morcha, that India will ban wearing hijab in public places even before France which he had claimed is planning to ban it along with halal food.

Mr. Suvarna is also the vice-president of college development committee of Government Pre-University College for Girls in Udupi from where the controversy over wearing Hijab in classrooms spread to other parts in the State.

Secretary of the okkoota Ismail Hussain said in a press release in Udupi on Sunday that Mr. Suvarna’s statement aims at stirring the cordial relationship among communities in the society and also paint hijab in a poor light. Being a member of a national political party which pledged to keep the democratic principles up, Mr. Suvarna’s statement demeans the democracy of India, he said.

“If BJP as a national political party resorts to silence and indirectly accepts his statement, it is a worrying situation,” Mr. Hussain said. Stating that Mr. Suvarna should stop sowing the seeds of hatred and behave responsibly Mr. Hussain said that countries like New Zealand, England, Ireland, and Canada among other Western countries which have allowed wearing hijab even for police staff.

Mr. Hussain said that the hatred against Muslims by the BJP is a tool for the party to bury its other failures due to corruption and misdeeds. The life span for such politics lacking moral ground is not long, the okkoota said.