Udupi murders: Weapon and other materials recovered

November 18, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Udupi district police on Friday and Saturday seized from a flat at Bejai in Mangaluru the weapon and other material allegedly used in the recent murder of Haseena and her children Afnan, Aynaz, and Asim.

According to the police, the recovery was made when they had brought the alleged assailant Praveen Arun Chowgale to the flat where he was staying. Among the materials that were recovered are the car, the mask, and a few other things that were allegedly used by Chowgale for committing the crime.

Earlier in the day, Haseena’s husband, Mohammed Noor, and their son Asad called on Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun and felicitated the latter in appreciation of the Udupi police’s effort in quickly arresting the alleged assailant.

Chowgale, a cabin crew of Air India Express, allegedly hacked to death his colleague Aynaz, 21, her mother Haseena, 40, and her siblings Afnan, 23, and Asim, 12, at Nejaru, near Malpe, on November 12. Chowgale was arrested on November 15. Residents of Nejaru waylaid a police van and also protested when Chowgale was brought to Nejaru for mahazar on November 16.

