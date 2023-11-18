HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Udupi murders: Weapon and other materials recovered

November 18, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Udupi district police on Friday and Saturday seized from a flat at Bejai in Mangaluru the weapon and other material allegedly used in the recent murder of Haseena and her children Afnan, Aynaz, and Asim.

According to the police, the recovery was made when they had brought the alleged assailant Praveen Arun Chowgale to the flat where he was staying. Among the materials that were recovered are the car, the mask, and a few other things that were allegedly used by Chowgale for committing the crime.

Earlier in the day, Haseena’s husband, Mohammed Noor, and their son Asad called on Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun and felicitated the latter in appreciation of the Udupi police’s effort in quickly arresting the alleged assailant.

Chowgale, a cabin crew of Air India Express, allegedly hacked to death his colleague Aynaz, 21, her mother Haseena, 40, and her siblings Afnan, 23, and Asim, 12, at Nejaru, near Malpe, on November 12. Chowgale was arrested on November 15. Residents of Nejaru waylaid a police van and also protested when Chowgale was brought to Nejaru for mahazar on November 16.

Related Topics

Mangalore / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.