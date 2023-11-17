Udupi murders: Government will ensure justice for Noor Mohammed’s family, says Laxmi Hebbalkar

November 17, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Women and Child Development and Udupi district in-charge Laxmi Hebbalkar on Friday, November 17, said the government will ensure justice to the family of Noor Mohammed, whose four members were murdered on Sunday, November 12, in Udupi.

The Minister visited the bereaved family at their house in Nejaru and consoled Mr. Mohammed, who has lost his wife Hasina and children Afnan, Aynaz and Asim. She also consoled the elder son Asad.

Ms. Hebbalkar later told reporters that the family and public have demanded the setting up of a Fast Track court to try the murder accused. The government will look into this demand and ensure a proper trial of the case. She appreciated the district police for quickly apprehending the accused.

Terming the murders as a barbarous act, Ms. Hebbalkar said she had no words to express her shock over the incident. Udupi is known for the peaceful living of people and such an incident should not have occurred in the district. Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari, Zilla Panchayat CEO H. Prasanna, Superintendent of Police K. Arun and others were present.

Security needed

Mr. Asad told reporters that women in the country are progressing well on all fronts disproving that their role was just homemakers. In such a situation, the government should ensure the safety and security of all women.

There should be a system to air their grievances whenever women face trouble in the workplace. He rued that murder accused Praveen Arun Chowgale must have harassed his younger sister Aynaz at the workplace and she could have blocked him. Had she revealed that at home, the family members could have taken some action, he said.

Fathima Asma, a relative of the victims, said residents of the surrounding area and witnesses are frightened now as an atmosphere of fear is created by the murders. Every woman for that matter is feeling insecure, she said. The government should ensure there is no repeatation of such incidents, she said adding that no one should resort to character assassination.