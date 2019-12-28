Udupi municipality to clean Indrani rivulet

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesh said on Friday that the Udupi municipality has called for tenders for cleaning the Indrani rivulet which flows through the city.

Speaking at a pre-budget discussion here, Mr. Jagadeesh, who is also the administrator of Udupi municipality, said that besides cleaning the rivulet, it was necessary to spruce up the existing drainage network. Only 15% of the city has an underground drainage network. A survey of the network is to be done.

He also said the sewage treatment plant was not working properly and needed improvements. “Improvement of the drainage network will be implemented in phases,” he said.

To complaints that liquid and sewage were being discharged into Indrani rivulet, Mr. Jagadeesh said that officers of the municipality would conduct a spot inspection and issue notice to persons or firms discharging drainage into the rivulet.

When Srikrishna Rao Kodancha, president of the Udupi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and councillor, suggested that the municipality give priority to cleaning storm-water drains before monsoon in order to prevent clogging, Mr. Jagadeesh said this would be done.

Ramesh Kanchan, another councillor, said it was necessary to open more toilets in the city. Mr. Jagadeesh said a survey of toilets in the city would be conducted to find out how many more were needed.

When Mr. Kanchan said that drinking water supply to the city had been disrupted owing to power outage at the dam and water pumping station at Baje village, Mr. Jagadeesh said he would ask MESCOM to provide a dedicated power line to Baje dam so that there is no disruption in power supply.