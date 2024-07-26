GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Udupi MP reiterates demand for merger of Konkan Railways, Indian Railways

Published - July 26, 2024 09:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary submitting a memorandum to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Thursday.

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary submitting a memorandum to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Udupi Chickkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary has reiterated the demand for the merger of Konkan Railways with Indian Railways during his meeting with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Thursday.

In a statement, Mr. Poojary said he expressed the need for the merger of Konkan Railways for the upgradation of railway tracks, change of rakes and improvement of railway stations in the Konkan region. Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa have shares in the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited. He told the Railway Minister that a memorandum in this regard was given by him, along with two other MPs Captain Brijesh Chowta and Vishweshwar Hegade Kageri, to Minister for Railways V. Somanna during the latter’s visit to Mangaluru.

Mr. Vaishnaw responded positively to the demand and said he would seek a report from the Karnataka government about the merger, Mr. Poojary stated.

Mr. Poojary said he has demanded a new train between Karwar and Bengaluru via Padil, which will meet the need for an overnight train service for commuters to Udupi, Kundapura and Karwar. While asking for stoppage of Ernakulam-Nizamuddin train at Kundapura, the Udupi MP told the Railway Minister about the need for new LHB coaches for the Matsyagandha Train.

