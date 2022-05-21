Udupi MLA to arrange for free education of two students who scored 625 marks in SSLC examination

Akshatha of Sandeepana English Medium School, Kirimanjeshwara-Baindoor who had scored 625 marks in the SSLC examination was felicitated by Udupi district administration on May 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: RAVIPRASAD KAMILA

: Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat said on Friday that he will make arrangements for sponsoring free education of two students of Udupi who have scored all 625 marks in the SSLC examination this year.

The students – Punith Naika of Malpe Government Pre University College and Gayathri of Government Pre University College for Girls, Udupi – will be given free education in a private education institute for two years (pre university education).

They will also be sponsored free education to appear for the Common Entrance Test (CET) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), he said. The MLA visited the houses of two students and felicitated them in the presence of their family members.

Punith Naika of Malpe Government Pre University College, Udupi Gayathri of Government Pre University College for Girls, Udupi and Nisha of Government High School, Kalavara, Udupi who had scored 625 marks in the SSLC examination were felicitated by Udupi district administration on May 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: RAVIPRASAD KAMILA

Mr. Naika is the son of Kallappa and Lalitha of Kalmadi and Gayathri is the daughter of Prakash Devadiga and Vasanthi of Kunjibettu.

Meanwhile, the Udupi district administration on Friday felicitated four students, including Mr. Naik and Ms. Gayathri, of the district who had scored 625 marks.

The other two students were Nisha of Government High School, Kalavara and Akshatha of Sandeepana English Medium School, Kirimanjeshwara-Baindoor.

Speaking on the occasion, Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao asked students to strive hard and continously to achieve their goals in life. The Deputy Commissioner asked students to visit libraries and keep learning a constant process. Udupi had a full fledged digital library and students should make use of it, he said.

Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Prasanna was present.