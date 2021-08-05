Mangaluru

Udupi MLA opposes varsity decision

Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat has opposed Mangalore University postponing its odd semester examinations of undergraduate and post-graduate courses of the academic year 2020-21. The MLA tweeted on Wednesday that it was not a proper and fair decision.

The examinations should not have been postponed for the sake of Kerala students.

Additional examinations can be conduced for Kerala students later.

Many students who were well prepared are in trouble now due to the postponement of the examinations. Hence, the university should resume the examinations, he said.


