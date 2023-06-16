Udupi MLA opposes formation of anti-communal wing by Mangaluru police

June 16, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

The MLA of Udupi Yashpal Suvarna on Friday, June 16, took objection to the police department in Mangaluru constituting an anti-communal wing.

Speaking to press persons in Udupi, the MLA said that Mangaluru is well known as an educational hub. Now, with the creation of an anti-communal wing, the government wants to depict Mangaluru in poor light. The move by the government may create a sense of fear among parents wanting to send their children to study in engineering and medical colleges in Mangaluru. The parents might reconsider on sending their children to study in Mangaluru. The move will also create fear in the minds of people visiting temples in Dakshina Kannada. “The government wants to create a fear psychosis in the minds of people,” he said.

The MLA further said that Dakshina Kannada has enough scope for taking up developmental activities and projects. Keeping the development aside, the government led by Siddaramaiah, is into appeasement of a community. The Congress and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) did not support the move to open a unit of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Mangaluru. But the SDPI has welcomed the formation of the anti-communal wing. “The Congress and the SPDI are two faces of the same coin,” he alleged urging the government to withdraw the constitution of the anti-communal wing.

The MLA said that the State government’s decision to remove amendments made by erstwhile BJP government to Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act (Anti-Conversion Act) aims at appeasing a particular community people and the BJP will fight it out. ‘‘Whether to fight it out on the street or in the coming Assembly session, will be decided by the seniors in the party,’‘ he said.

Mr. Suvarna said that the Congress which made five pre-poll promises has no clarity on sourcing the funds to implement the same.