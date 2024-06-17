ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi MLA asks officials to maintain Bhujanga park properly

Published - June 17, 2024 07:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, who inspected the Bhujanga park at Ajjarakadu on Monday, instructed officials concerned to give priority to maintenance of the park.

After visiting the park following complaints on a lack of maintenance, the MLA instructed the officials to complete the Tourism Department works under way at the earliest. The street lights and cleanliness should be maintained properly, he said.

The MLA said that drinking water facility should be arranged to those who visit the park. Children’s play equipment and rangamandira should be maintained periodically, he added.

