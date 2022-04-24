Udupi MLA asks officials to draft proposal for Kalsanka circle

Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat on Saturday instructed the State National Highway Division officials to prepare a proposal to construct a circle at Kalsanka in Udupi at an estimated cost of ₹30 crore to ease the traffic congestion.

At a meeting with the officials, he said that as four roads are interconnected at Kalsanka Junction, on Maple-Thirthahalli National Highway 169-A, it results in traffic block especially during the peak hours. It is a prominent circle linking the Sri Krishna Mutt, the National Highway 66, Udupi city, Manipal and Malpe.

The officials at the meeting presented the MLA a draft of the preliminary blue print of the proposed circle.

Suggesting some changes to be made in the blue print for the free flow of vehicles from all directions, the MLA asked them to prepare the proposal accordingly.