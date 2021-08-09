Udupi making all preparations to face third wave, if any

MANGALURU

09 August 2021 19:01 IST

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture and Udupi district in-charge V. Sunil Kumar said on Monday that the Udupi administration is making all preparations to face the third wave of COVID-19, if any.

Speaking on Udupi District Hospital premises after dedicating an ambulance donated to the government by Lakshmi Venkatesh Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., the minister said that people in general and private institutions should join hands with the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 and maintain a healthy society.

The ambulance cost the society ₹16.5 lakh.

Mr. Kumar said that many donors, public organisations and institutions have helped the Health Department by donating various material and equipment during the first and second wave of COVID-19. He thanked all of them for their kind gesture.

Later, speaking to presspersons, the Minister said that he will hold a meeting on Thursday to address the issues concerning the Government Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdulla Mother and Child Hospital in Udupi and take an appropriate decision on resolving them.

He said that the employees of the hospital should drop their strike plan scheduled for August 11, as the government will address their grievances. The government is committed to protecting the interests of the employees and the hospital.