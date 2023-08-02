Udupi lost top slots in health index, SSLC results after BJP took over, says Siddaramaiah

August 02, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - MANGALURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that Udupi district, which was top in health index and SSLC results during the Congress regime, lost its ranks after the BJP took over, and the officials concerned have been directed to take required measures to return to its past glory or else face action.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi after an official meeting, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the health index of Udupi dropped from first in 2015, during the Congress regime, to 19 now.

Mother and child mortality rates have gone up. The District Health and Family Welfare Officer (DHO) has been directed to take Udupi to the top position in the health index. If not he will have to face suspension.

District in-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar has been instructed to suspend the DHO if the target of achieving the top slot is not achieved.

The Chief Minister said the rank of Udupi in SSLC results came down from first in 2015, 2017, and 2018 to 13 in 2022, and 18 in 2023. Udupi district stood second in SSLC results in 2016. The Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) has been instructed to take all steps to achieve the top position again. The official has been warned in this connection.

Referring to the statistics Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “This is the difference between the BJP and our (Congress) goverment”.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that cyber crime and road accidents too have increased in the district and both the police and the Public Works Department officials were instructed to work responsibly.

He said that there was 53 % deficiency in rainfall in the district in June while rainfall was up by 25% in July in the district. Sowing has been completed up to 79 %. There is no shortage of seeds, manure, and pesticides.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited a government girls’ hostel at Bannanje in Udupi and enquired with students on the deficiency if any in the services. The students replied that they do not have any complaints.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also visited the sea erosion area at Padubidri. Speaking on the occasion he said that an action plan will be prepared for a permanent solution to the sea erosion at different places in the coastal belt. Funds to implement the plan will also be provided.