Udupi hospital receives 2,000 litres of oxygen

05 May 2021 23:42 IST

The Udupi District Hospital on Wednesday received 2,000 litres of liquid oxygen. With this, the hospital has buffer stock of liquid oxygen that will meet the requirement till the weekend.

District Surgeon Madhusudhan Nayak said that the stock of liquid oxygen is being replenished at regular intervals in the hospital. As liquid oxygen stock goes down to 1,000 litres, fresh stock is obtained, he said.

The hospital has 60 beds with oxygen reserved for COVID-19 patients and all these beds are filled. A decision has been taken to put to use some of the beds with oxygen, which are reserved for the non-COVID-19 section, for the benefit of new COVID-19 patients. The number of beds for non-COVID-19 patients is being reduced and they are being used for treating COVID-19 patients, hospital sources said.

