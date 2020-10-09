Udupi hospital helps 50 COVID-19 women deliver babies safely

The Dr. TMA Pai Hospital, Udupi, has successfully conducted deliveries in 50 cases where pregnant women had COVID-19 between May 27 and October 3. The 50th delivery was conducted on October 3.
In a press release, Professor of the Obstretrics and Gynaecology of the hospital Shashikala K. Bhat said that all the 50 babies are healthy and there were no complications. The babies were looked after by staff from the Paediatrics Department. The hospital took steps to ensure that mother and baby were free from COVID-19 infection.
Medical Superintendent of the hospital Shashikiran Umakanth said that with COVID-19, additional efforts had to be taken to ensure the safety of mother and the child. Doctors and staff have strictly followed precautions and patient care protocols while conducting delivery.
All patients are being evaluated thoroughly. With active support of the Udupi district administration, the hospital was serving all COVID-19 patients. The hospital has 150 dedicated COVID-19 beds.
