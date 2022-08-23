Udupi has grown beyond expectations, says first district in-charge Minister

K. Jayaprakash Hegde says more needs to be done on coastal tourism and job creation

Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission chairperson K. Jayaprakash Hegde with journalists who were working at the time of the formation of Udupi in 1997 on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission chairperson K. Jayaprakash Hegde on Tuesday said he will not claim Udupi district was completely developed; but its development was beyond the expectations that existed during its formation in 1997.

Mr. Hegde, who was the first district in-charge Minister of Udupi, was participating in a ‘meet the press’ programme organised by the District Working Journalists’ Association at Udupi to commemorate the silver jubilee of the district’s formation.

“We did not expect the district would develop to the present level when it was formed. Those claiming Udupi has not developed were not aware of the situation prior to 1997,” Mr. Hegde said.

Having said so, Mr. Hegde noted that coastal tourism was yet to grow in Udupi and more and more jobs need to be created. He pointed out that any scheme formulated should not change to the tune of new set of people’s representatives.

It was sure that Udupi would not have developed to the present situation if it was not made a separate district and would have remained one of the few taluks of Dakshina Kannada district.

Udupi has grown into a temple tourism destination; has become a hub of education, and received good amount of grants.

Yet, there was need for a government medical college and affordable healthcare facilities in the district.

For the next decade, the district should offer more jobs, get government hospitals upgraded, the youth should write competitive examinations etc.

Participating in the programme virtually, first Deputy Commissioner G. Kalpana (Kalpana Gopalan), who retired as Additional Chief Secretary (Labour Department), said the district has grown steadfast compared to other similar districts. It was a challenge to work as the first DC during the district’s formation and all worked as a team, she said.

Journalists who worked in 1997, Sanjeeva Kunder, Dinesh Kini, Arief Padubidri, K.A. Ramakrishna Murthy, Eshwara Bhat, Astro Mohan, Chandrashekhara Hegde Gulvadi, Dinakara Bengre, Ba. Na Shanthapriya, Savitha Shanthapriya, and Jayaprakash Kini, were felicitated on the occasion.

Association president Rajesh Shetty Alevoor, general secretary Nazeer Polya, treasurer Umesh Marpalli, and others were present.