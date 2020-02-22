Udupi girl sets Guinness Record for fastest 100m ‘Chakrasana race’

Tanushree Pithrody, a 10-year-old girl from Udyavar and a class 6 student of St. Cecily’s School, Udupi and a Guinness World Record holder, broke the record for the fastest 100 metres ‘Chakrasana race’ [female] for the Golden Book of World Records here at the Gram Panchayat grounds here on Saturday.

She finished it in 1 minute, and 14 seconds. This was announced by Manish Bishnoi, Head, Golden Book of World Records, and he handed over the certificate to Ms. Tanushree, who was accompanied by her father Uday Kumar and mother Sandhya.

The previous record-holder in this category was Samiksha Dogra [11 years and 1 month] from Rampur Bhushar, Himachal Pradesh, who had set a time of 6 minutes and 2 seconds on June 14, 2018.

Later speaking to presspersons here, Ms. Tanushree said that she delighted that she was able to break the record. “When I was practising, I used to finish it in around 2 minutes. This is my fifth record. I attribute my success to my parents and my Yoga guru,” she said.

Ms. Tanushree also created a record for the ‘most forward rolls with Dhanurasana Yoga pose in 1 minute’ by performing 62 rolls and she also created the ‘fastest 100 forward rolls with Dhanurasana Yoga pose’ in 1 minute and 40 seconds on February 23, 2019, and entered the Golden Book of World Records.

In 2018, she set the Guinness World Record for ‘most full-body revolutions maintaining a chest stand position’ with 42 full-body revolutions in 1 minute, and on 21 March, 2019 she broke that record with 44.

Mr. Uday Kumar said that he was delighted that his daughter broke the record and said: “She has been practicing hard every morning and evening for the last one month”.