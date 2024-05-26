Udupi gang war: Three more arrested

The Udupi Town Police on Sunday, May 26, arrested three more persons allegedly involved in the May 18 gang war at Kunjibettu on Udupi-Manipal NH 169A.

Police gave the names of the accused as Majid, Alfaz and Sharif, all members of the Garuda gang. Of them, Sharif was the one who was injured when one of the cars hit him during the offensive on May 18. He already got treated for the injuries.

Police had arrested the main accused, Ashique of Kaup and Raquib of Tonse-Hoode on May 20 while another accused Saqline was arrested on May 25.

Though the incident had occurred on May 18, police registered the case on May 20 after a video clip of the incident went viral on social media. In the video clip that was circulated on social media, drivers of two cars were seen hitting each other’s vehicles while one driver was seen knocking down one person. At least five-six people from both the cars were seen hitting the other vehicle with sharp weapons.