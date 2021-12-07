Udupi fishermen demand formation of welfare board

Udupi District Fishermen and Fish Workers Association staging a demonstration in support of their various demands in front of the district office complex in Manipal, Udupi.

MANGALURU

07 December 2021 01:10 IST

Udupi District Fishermen and Fish Workers Association recently staged a demonstration in support of their various demands, including payment of minimum wages, social security, formation of welfare board and prohibition on foreign vessels engaging in fishing in Indian waters.

The association submitted a memorandum after the protest to the district administration. Leaders K. Shankar, Kaviraj, S. Venkatesh, Koni Mahesh Poojari, Umesh Kundar, Nalini, Anwar, Sangamesh, Vasanth and others were present.

Demanding an increase in Central allocation of funds for fisheries sector, the association said that foreign fishing vessels should be prohibited from engaging in fishing activities in the exclusive economic zone. It also urged the government not to harass fishermen living on the coast in the name of Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

Subsidised kerosene was not being provided on time to traditional fishers, the Association said urging the government to set right the anomalies. The government should expedite distribution of house sites to fishers and fish workers and provide funding to build houses.

It also demanded formation of a welfare board for fishermen and fish workers. This should facilitate payment of compensation in cases of accidents, housing facility and scholarship to their wards.

Fishermen and fish workers should be paid pension of at least ₹6,000 a month once they cross the age of 60, the association said. It also demanded free ration during the monsoon fishing holiday and payment of ₹10 lakh compensation for accidental deaths.