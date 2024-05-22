Udupi doctor gets four waterbodies rejuvenated in four years

A zeal to do something worthwhile for society has made a doctor in Udupi to rejuvenate four waterbodies which were otherwise in pathetic condition for years in Udupi district.

Doctor Satish Kamath is happy that the waterbodies are not only back to life but people grow vegetables by drawing water from two water bodies de-silted in Kumbhashi area.

The four waterbodies are Heggurubettu Kere and Holekatt Kere near Kumbashi, Kunji Kere near Saligrama, and Shedikere near Brahmavara.

It was in 2021 Dr. Kamath, an obstetrician and gynecologist, learned that Radha Das, a member of Kumbhashi Gram Panchayat and a social worker is facing some issues in de-silting Heggurubettu Kere under the jurisdiction of the panchayat. The doctor contacted her and bore the financial cost of de-silting the waterbody and it was given a facelift.

Ms. Das told The Hindu that COVID-19 and the lockdown had made life miserable for many people, especially labourers. Many women of Kumbhashi and nearby areas who otherwise worked in cashew factories did not have work on hand. Similar was the plight of fishermen.

“My plan to get the Heggurubettu Kere de-silted under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Act (MGNREGA) did not materialise. But the women and fishermen needed work. Then came Dr. Kamath as a Good Samaritan. The doctor bore the cost of de-silting the waterbody spread over an acre. I bore the cost of food served to about 100 workers,” she said adding that the waterbody was de-silted manually.

“Local people are now reaping the benefits of their shramdaan done three years ago. The waterbody has about seven feet of water in store. Many are growing vegetables using its water which is also being used for paddy cultivation,” Ms. Das said recalling the service of the doctor.

Dr. Kamath told The Hindu that after the rejuvenation of Heggurubettu Kere, he decided to get a waterbody de-silted every year by investing on his own.

Hence, Kunji Kere at Tenkoki Karkada near Saligrama was de-silted in 2022-23 and Holekatt Kere which is again under Kumbhashi Gram Panchayat was rejuvenated in 2023. The Shedikere at Salikeri near Brahmavara is being de-silted now this year.

Dr. Kamath said people in the surroundings of Holekatt Kere are also growing vegetables after the waterbody was de-silted. If a waterbody is maintained properly it helps to recharge groundwater in the radius of about two k.m., he said.

The doctor said that water bodies have been de-silted under the technical guidance of Krishna Hebsur, a retired Superintending Engineer of Udupi. The engineer has also contributed financially for de-silting Shedikere.

Mr. Hebsur said that Shedikere has been de-silted to 70% now. A bund will be around the same water body next year.

The doctor who is in his 60s said that after he adopted rainwater (roof water) harvesting at his home four years ago, groundwater at the open well has been recharged. “Usually water level in the well was going down in May with the bottom of the well clearly visible. Now the well is full of water since past three years,” he said.