Udupi district Vipra convention at Karkala on November 6

Udupi District Brahmana Mahasabha President Y. Sudhakar Bhat speaks to reporters on Thursday, November 3, in Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Udupi District Brahmana Maha Sabha will conduct the district-level Vipra Convention at Karkala on November 6 with an aim of the overall development of community people, said its president Y. Sudhakar Bhat.

Mr. Bhat told reporters in Udupi that Karnataka Bank Managing Director and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara will inaugurate the convention while Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Maha Sabha President and former Advocate General Ashok Harnahalli will deliver the keynote address. Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat, Reva University former Vice Chancellor S.Y. Kulkarni, Taranga Weekly Editor U.B. Rajalakshi and others would attend the convention.

The valedictory in the evening would witness release of souvenir “Vipraspandana” in the presence of Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar, Karnataka Brahmana Abhivriddhi Mandali Chairman Sachchidananda Murthy and others.

Mr. Bhat said nearly 3,000 members were expected to attend the convention being held for the first time after the district unit came into existence. It is open for Brahmins in the district as well as those settled outside Udupi district. Measures that could herald development of the community would be discussed and the same would be recommended to the government for implementation.

Udupi Sabha honourary President S. Krishnanda Chatra, General Secretary Sandeep Manja and others were present.