Udupi district to go without power on August 23

Almost all parts of Udupi district, excluding Byndoor taluk, will go without power on August 23, Tuesday.

Entire Udupi town, served by 11 kV Bannanje, Udupi-1, Kunjibettu and Krishna Mutt feeders will not get power supply from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm. Areas fed by 11 kV KMF, Udyavara-2, Moodubelle and Perduru feeders will go without power supply between 9 am and 5 pm.

Between 9.30 am and 5.30 pm, power supply in areas fed by 11 kV Chantharu, Kolalagiri, Uppuru, Cherkadi, Kokkarne, Kallianapura, Heggunje and Nancharu feeders will not get power supply.

Power supply will be affected between 9 am and 5.30 pm in areas fed by all 11 kV feeders of 33/11 KV Shirva substation, including Uliyaragoli, Pangala, Moodabettu, Bantakallu, Shankarapura, Kunjarugiri, Salmara, Pajaka, Kurkalu, Innanje, Padubelle, Belle, Shirva, Mattaru, Padavu, Pamburu, Manjimaru, Pilarukhana, Pernalu, Kuthyaru, Kalathuru, Chandranagara, Kaup, Uchchila, Kalya, Muluru, Koppalangadi, Polipu, Paduru, Abbettu, Heruru, Majuru, Mallaru, Belapu and surrounding areas.

Areas fed by 11 kV Belman town feeder will not get power supply from 9 am to 5.30 pm. Power supply will be affected between 9 am and 5.30 pm in areas fed by 11 kV Nitte, Kalya, Lamina and Padavu feeders.

Almost all parts of Karkala town and surrounding areas fed by 11 kV feeders of Karkala, Ajekaru, Bailuru, Jarkala, Bandimutt, TMC, Mundli, Jarkala, KHB, Nakre and Padavu of 110 kV Karkala sub-station will not get power supply from 10 am to 4 pm.

Between 9 am and 5 pm, areas fed by 11 kV Shivapura feeder in Hebri taluk will not get power supply. There will be no power supply between 9 am and 5 pm in areas fed by 11 kV Shankaranarayana, Avarse, Bidkalkatte, Bailuru, Belve, Haikadi, Varahi and KNNL Haladi.

Power supply will be affected between 9.30 am and 5.30 pm in areas fed by 11 kV Amparu, Balkuru and Japthi water supply feeders.