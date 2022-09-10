Udupi district requires a destitute home, says HC judge

B. Veerappa makes a surprise visit to district government hospital

B, Veerappa, judge, High Court of Karnataka, on Saturday, said a destitute home was required for Udupi district to shelter people abandoned by families or those who do not have any shelter.

He was interacting with reporters during his surprise visit to the district government hospital at Udupi. The Judge was in Udupi to inaugurate a special legal services camp at Uppoor village.

Mr. Veerappa, after interacting with patients and caretakers in hospital wards, said he learned there was no destitute home in Udupi district while neighbouring Daksina Kannada has one.

Such a facility was required in Udupi too to provide shelter to homeless people, particularly patients who have recovered from ailments and abandoned by members of their families.

Besides speaking to the Udupi Deputy Commissioner about the need for a destitute home, Mr. Veerappa would also submit a report to the government in this regard.

“You should have highlighted the absence of such a facility,” he told journalists adding both the judiciary and the media should work together to bring such a facility.

Expressing his satisfaction over the facilities and working of the district hospital, Mr. Veerappa urged doctors and the staff to dedicate one day a week to instill confidence among patients about their recovery.

Making patients and their attendants confident about the treatment and other facilities should be the motto of doctors and the nursing staff, he said.

During his interaction with patients in the men’s ward, the judge learned from an accident victim patient that he had consumed alcohol while driving his two-wheeler and that he was overspeeding without wearing a helmet. He asked the police to strictly enforce traffic rules and monitor the effectiveness.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Shanthaveera Shivappa, District Surgeon Madhusdhan Nayak and others accompanied Mr. Veerappa.