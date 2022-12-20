  1. EPaper
Udupi district police crack five theft cases with arrest of habitual offender

December 20, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Udupi district police on Monday cracked as many as five cases of house break-ins at night and theft with the arrest of an alleged habitual offender in Brahmavara police limits.

The police gave the name of the accused as Vijay Kumar Shetty, 28, son of late Bhaskar Shetty, Bayarbettu, Tanthradi village in Brahmavara taluk. A police team led by PSI Mukthabai and comprising Venkatramana Devadiga, Praveen Shettigar, and Mohammed Ajmal was keeping watch on history-sheeters.

While they were on duty at Neelavara Cross on Monday evening, they found Vijay Kumar riding a scooter and intercepted him. He had equipment to commit house break-in and the team arrested him.

Probe revealed that he had stolen 280 kg of black pepper worth ₹1.4 lakh from Sadashiva Mahabaleshwara Rao in Tanthradi in March; an LPG cylinder from Government HPS, Nadoor, in July; jewellery worth ₹5.04 lakh, and ₹15,000 cash from Vani Bhandari’s house in Yadthadi in July; theft at Sujatha Shetty’s house in Billadi in November and stole ₹31,000 worth jewellery and ₹5,000 cash from the house of Melpadu Bhaskara Shetty in Aroor in November.

The accused, who was facing 12 similar cases in neighbouring districts, was out on bail. Non-bailable warrants were issued against him after he failed to appear before courts.

