Udupi District Kannada Sahitya Sammelana on December 5 and 6

December 01, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The 16th District Kannada Sahitya Sammelana being organised by the Udupi District Kannada Sahitya Parishat will be held on December 5 and 6 on the Viveka Educational Institution premises in Kota.

An official release in Udupi said State Parishat President Mahesh Joshi will inaugurate the sammelana to be presided by researcher and scholar Babu Shiva Poojari at 10.30 a.m. on December 5.

District in-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar will launch the cultural programmes while district Parishat president Neelavara Surendra Adiga will deliver the introductory address. Kota Vidya Sangha Chairman P. Prabhakara Maiyya will inaugurate book stalls while former State Parishat president Harikrishna Punaroor to release books.

ADVERTISEMENT

A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi, Gururaj Shetty Gantihole and Yashpal Suvarna, MLAs; Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari, Viveka PU College Principal Jagadisha Navada, scholar A.V. Navada and others will be present.

A town procession to precede the formal inauguration that will start from the Guru Narasimha Temple, Saligrama to the Sammelana venue. It will be flagged off by Temple Management Committee President K.S. Karantha at 9.15 a.m.

Literary critic Raghavendra Rao Kapu will deliver the valedictory address at 3.30 p.m. on December 6 during the valedictory to be presided by district parithat president Mr. Adiga. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Development Shobha Karandlaje, Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission Chairperson K. Jayaprakash Hegde, B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP; V. Sunil Kumar and Gurme Suresh Shetty, MLAs; Kota Srinivas Poojari, S.L. Boje Gowda, Tejaswini Gowda and Manjunath Bhandary, MLCs; Superintendent of Police K. Arun, Kundapura Assistant Commissioner S. Rashmi and others will attend the valedictory.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.