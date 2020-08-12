Udupi District Hospitalto be upgraded soon

MANGALURU

12 August 2020 19:13 IST

Home Minister and Udupi district in-charge Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the State government will upgrade the Udupi District Hospital to a 300-bed facility.

Speaking after handing over ventilators to the district administration, Mr. Bommai said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has approved of the proposal for upgrading the hospital. The Finance Department would shortly release funds to commence work, said.

Mr. Bommai said that 30 ventilators, 20 from the government and 10 from donors, were given to the district administration for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. This would help in the speedy recovery of patients, he added.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat said that the ventilators would be used in government and private hospitals to fight the pandemic. The government was doing everything to contain COVID-19, he said.

G. Shankar, Abharana Jewellers, Robo Soft and H.N. Shetty of Heggunje Charitable Trust were felicitated for donating ventilators.

Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar, Coastal Development Authority Chairman Mattar Rathnakar Hegde and others were present.