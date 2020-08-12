Udupi District Hospitalto be upgraded soon

Home Minister and Udupi district in-charge Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the State government will upgrade the Udupi District Hospital to a 300-bed facility.
Speaking after handing over ventilators to the district administration, Mr. Bommai said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has approved of the proposal for upgrading the hospital. The Finance Department would shortly release funds to commence work, said.
Mr. Bommai said that 30 ventilators, 20 from the government and 10 from donors, were given to the district administration for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. This would help in the speedy recovery of patients, he added.
Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat said that the ventilators would be used in government and private hospitals to fight the pandemic. The government was doing everything to contain COVID-19, he said.
G. Shankar, Abharana Jewellers, Robo Soft and H.N. Shetty of Heggunje Charitable Trust were felicitated for donating ventilators.
Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar, Coastal Development Authority Chairman Mattar Rathnakar Hegde and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath