Udupi district gets 100-bed ESI hospital

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has sanctioned a 100-bed Employees State Insurance (ESI) Corporation Hospital for Udupi.

A notification from the ESI Corporation said the corporation in its 188th meeting on June 18 and 19 approved the setting up of 23 new ESI hospitals and 62 new dispensaries across the country; Udupi being one of them.

A statement from the office of Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje in Udupi said people in the region had been demanding an ESI hospital for many years. It thanked Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupendra Yadav for responding to the demand.

Another statement from Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat’s office too thanked Ms. Karandlaje and Mr. Yadav for the positive response to the demand.