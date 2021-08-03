Udupi district first under Sakala scheme in July

Udupi Additional Deputy Commissioner B. Sadashiva Prabhu addressing a meeting on implementation of Sakala scheme in Udupi on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Udupi district B. Sadashiva Prabhu on Monday said that the district stood first in the implementation of the Sakala scheme during July and urged all departments to maintain the tempo of implementation in the coming days.

Chairing a Sakala implementation meeting in Udupi, Mr. Prabhu said that the scheme provides government services to people in a time-bound manner. As many as 1,112 services of 101 government departments are available under Sakala, he noted.

Mr. Prabhu said that officials should properly guide people to submit their applications in the proper format so that they could be disposed of speedily. Officials should strive towards reducing the rate of rejection of applications intending to get government services and they should not reject applications without sufficient reasons. In July, different departments received 59,237 applications, while 52,511 applications were accepted. As many as 1,094 applications were rejected, he said.

Since the introduction of Sakala in 2011, over 14.15 lakh applications have been received in the district, 13.58 lakh applications accepted and 42,194 disposed of, Mr. Prabhu added.