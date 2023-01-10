Udupi district all set for valedictory of Silver Jubilee celebrations of its formation to be held on Jan. 21

January 10, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Udupi district administration has planned big for the valedictory of the Silver Jubilee Celebration of the district formation with a host of cultural, adventure sports and regular sports activities at the Malpe Beach from January 20 to January 22.

A National-level swimming competition in the Arabian Sea would be the highlight of the valedictory programme on January 21 and 22 wherein over one thousand professional swimmers were expected to participate, Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat told reporters in Udupi on Monday, January 9. Being organised in association with the Swimming Federation of India and Karnataka Swimming Association, the event would have 5 km, 7.5 km and 10 km/1.25 km relay swimming competitions.

Men’s Kabadi would be played between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the Beach on all three days while women’s throw ball would be organised from 10 a.m. on January 22. An Art Camp, including photography and painting, would start from January 20 itself.

Tourists and residents of the district would have the opportunity to indulge in various aqua sports activities, including Jet Ski, Wind Surfing, Banana Ride-Kayaking etc., on all the three days, Mr. Bhat said. A three-day Wine Festival would be the added attraction. Visitors could also enjoy helicopter ride, scuba diving (in Kaup beach), zip-line, angling and cliff diving (St. Mary’s Island) activities.

A dog show and competition would be organised on the last day, January 22, with attractive cash prizes, the MLA said. Kite flying would be arranged from 4 p.m. on January 21 and 22.

The administration would offer free vehicular parking facility on the two days to attract more number of people. Along with the existing parking facilities, available private land too would be utilised.

Cultural programmes

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said eminent artists would render cultural programmes on all the three days at the Malpe Beach from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. While Rajesh Krishnan and troupe would enthral people with orchestra on January 20, the next day’s orchestra would be by Kunal Ganjawala and the last day would have music programme by Raghu Dixit and team.

Zilla Panchayat CEO H. Prasanna, Additional DC B.N. Veena and others were present.