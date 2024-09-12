ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi District Aided and Unaided PU College Principals’ Association formed

Published - September 12, 2024 07:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Three retired principals were felicitated at the inauguration of Udupi District Aided and Unaided PU College Principals’ Association in Manipal on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Udupi District Aided and Unaided PU College Principals’ Association came into being on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly formed association aims to foster collaboration between PU institutions in Udupi, promoting academic excellence and knowledge-sharing among educators. The initiative is expected to enhance the quality of education and ensure continued progress in the district’s academic standards, a release from Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) said.

At the inaugural programme of the association at T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal, on Wednesday, 18 top ranked students with three retired principals were felicitated.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Kumra, director of TAPMI, said that integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education presents exciting opportunities, allowing for personalised learning experiences and enhanced student engagement. “By embracing AI technologies, we can better prepare students for the future, where digital literacy and adaptability will be essential,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chief Operating Officer of MAHE N.S. Raviraja also spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US